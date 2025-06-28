Let’s Aplomb the Youth of the Nation towards Higher Goals

Young minds are the true assets in this highly advanced technological world. Youngsters are incredibly crucial for the development and progress of any nation. They are the architecture of the present era and can reshape the dynamics of political, economic, social, and cultural structures. There is a dire need in the present era to inspire the nation’s youth towards high causes. In my point of view, it is the responsibility of the people who influence society and also the top stakeholders of the governments, education, media, NGOs, religious organisations, and tech companies, to motivate the young minds for higher goals. They must actively shape environments that inspire youth towards higher goals.

“Higher goals” refer to the challenging aspirations that require significant effort, dedication, commitment, and perseverance. These goals often involve pushing beyond one’s comfort zone and striving for excellence, potentially impacting multiple aspects of life, such as physical and mental health, career advancement, and academic or personal development. The top relevant and very crucial actions expected in this regard are as follows:

The Path to National Greatness: A nation’s greatness is developed by those who prioritise service over self-interest. The youth must rise as custodians of justice, peace, and human dignity. They must realise that their country needs mentors, thinkers, problem-solvers, and compassionate leaders. Be a generation that prioritises humanity before power and personal gains. The government is supposed to start a program that will guide young people toward the path of national greatness.

True Success: Empowering Others: Real success isn’t just about your achievements; it’s about empowering others through the knowledge, skills, and leadership role you have. Every young person possesses an inherent light, meant to brighten the lives around them. Let your education be the force that enables you to serve the community, and a light to be brightened.

Nurture Minds, Honour the Humanity: Youth must keep in mind that their actions, their words and images have immense power to shape the minds of others. Choose to spotlight stories of resilience, compassion, and solutions. Play a dynamic role and become a vital voice for the voiceless. The world will inevitably follow what you celebrate. Therefore, celebrate humanity, kindness, and service, and let these be the narratives that distinguish and influence the generations you belong to.

The Power of Sincere Contribution: It’s not the parameters of your contribution that truly matter, but its sincerity, constant struggle, and positive thinking. Even a single life touched with kindness has the power to change a generation. Embrace those objectives bigger than yourself. Serve the orphan, educate the inexperienced, shelter the homeless. These are the great pillars of humanity.

The True Essence of Humanity: The true essence of humanity lies in easing the burdens of others. Allow your youth, influence, and intellect to serve as means of justice, peace, and mercy. Lead with example by supporting the teachings that encourage people to heal the broken hearts, and bring them together via compassion.

Creativity Rooted in Humanity: Creativity and innovation without empathy and purpose are incomplete. Turn your skills into beneficial instruments by using them to address hunger with innovative approaches, and share knowledge on the positive way to unite people for the noble cause. Develop your social capital and unite people from different areas to sensitise the big cause. The most potent instruments for change in human history are youth. Motivate young minds to create bridges rather than walls and teach them to create opportunities rather than widen gaps.

Lead with Purpose: Leading with purpose as a youngster means discovering who you are, what you value, and using your voice and valuable actions to create meaningful impact. It’s not just about holding leadership roles, it’s about living with good intention, guided by values, and driven by a commitment to do something greater than you.

The Holy Qur’an: A Timeless Guide for Youth: In an age of endless noise and distraction, the Holy Qur’an stands as a timeless source of wisdom, clarity, and purpose. It is not just a book to be read, but a wise guide to be lived. The mighty rope, the great book offering direction in times of confusion, strength in moments of doubt, and light in every step of life’s journey. Dear youth, turn to the Holy Qur’an, read and understand, grow, and live life meaningfully. This is a great blessing on this earth, shape your character, inspire your choices, and establish your values based on the teachings of the Quran. The Quran has such a power that its verses lay the worth to awaken hearts, sharpen minds, and lead lives with integrity, compassion, and purpose. Let the Qur’an be your companion always, INSHAALLAH.

Live for Legacy, Not Just Success: Success is fleeting, but significance endures. Strive to live a life that echoes beyond your lifetime, a life that leaves a mark on hearts, not just headlines. History honours those who served humanity, not those who served themselves. Be the generation that redefines power not by dominance, but by compassion, integrity, and courage.

Launch National Youth Missions & Service Platforms: I would like to suggest that the government, youth ministries, and NGOs establish well-structured and resourced national service programs to engage youth in meaningful community and humanitarian work. While keeping in view the mission and vision to empower every young mind with the opportunity to serve, to lead, to shine, and to make a tangible impact on real lives. Leadership is earned through action, and youth are the driving force of change. I am writing this because, in the same spirit, we are also in the process of establishing the platform named Young Minds Growth. Our prime focus is on the counselling, grooming, and learning of young minds in terms of academic, mental, and social growth. Soon, the good initiatives in terms of a magazine named Light for the Young Minds, multiple programs, and training in this regard will be in front of the youth of our nation.

In short, today’s youth are not mere observers; they are capable, confident architects of a better tomorrow. As they grow academically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially, we have to realise that the progress of youth is the progress of the nation. Investing in our young minds is an investment in a promising, inclusive, and sustainable future. Let’s motivate them with the example of outstanding leaders who served with a mission and vision and have influence. Since our country’s youth are its real strength and soul, may they grow, shine, rise decently, and take the lead with clarity.

The writer is a freelance columnist.