Major oil, gas reserves discovered in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district has witnessed a significant discovery of oil and gas reserves. Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), the company leading the exploration, informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange about this major find.

According to POL, the reserves were discovered in the Tal Block, where the well is expected to produce approximately 22 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, along with a substantial yield of 2,112 barrels of oil per day. The company’s official letter stated that drilling at the site began in December 2024, and the reserves were discovered at a depth of 3,887 meters. The well is expected to be connected to the production line within two months.