Flash flood warning: Sindh’s cities prepare for heavy monsoon rains

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains and possible urban flooding in Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad, until Sunday, June 29. Strong monsoon currents are affecting the region, prompting authorities to issue warnings for low-lying areas and vulnerable infrastructure.

On Thursday, several areas in Sindh experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, breaking a long dry spell and providing relief from extreme heat. Cities like Karachi, Sukkur, and Larkana saw their first downpours of the monsoon season. The weather office had already warned of potential urban flooding in several districts.

In its latest advisory, the Met Office listed districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Jacobabad, and Tharparkar among those expected to receive thunderstorm-related rainfall through Sunday. Intermittent moderate to heavy showers are likely across the region.

For Karachi, the forecast predicts scattered thunderstorms and moderate to heavy showers on Friday and Saturday. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31°C and 34°C, with humidity levels ranging from 75% to 85%. On Sunday, the weather will remain partly cloudy with chances of rain.

Authorities have warned that heavy rainfall and lightning could disrupt daily life. Urban flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and damage to weak buildings, power poles, signboards, and solar panels is possible. Farmers are advised to plan their activities accordingly, while city officials and emergency services have been urged to stay on alert.