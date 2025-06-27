PTI slams supreme court ruling, vows protests over reserved seats verdict

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly rejected the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on reserved seats and announced plans to protest. The party expressed disappointment over the court’s decision to revoke PTI’s share of reserved seats and distribute them among rival parties. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the ruling was deeply unjust and hurtful.

Barrister Gohar said PTI believes the court has misinterpreted the Constitution. He criticized the ruling, claiming that a party winning just 3 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was now receiving 11 reserved ones. He also stated that the shadow of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa still looms over the Supreme Court, implying bias in the decision.

He added that PTI cannot challenge this ruling in any other court now. However, the party plans to respond with protests inside the assemblies and in public. Gohar also expressed hope that one day, this ruling will be overturned and recognized as unjust by a future court. He declared the decision a serious blow to democracy and justice.

Meanwhile, a PTI statement said the party had knocked on every legal door during the months-long case. It claimed that the reserved seats were like “spoils of war” handed over to rejected political parties. PTI argued that this judgment is one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s constitutional history and accused the state of operating without justice or law.

PTI also said that once again, their constitutional rights have been robbed. According to the party, the verdict crushed the spirit of justice and disrespected the people’s vote, voice, and trust. The Supreme Court, earlier this week, had accepted review petitions and nullified its previous decision to allocate reserved seats to PTI.