Supreme court restores 77 reserved seats in national and provincial assemblies

The Supreme Court has restored 77 reserved seats in the National and Provincial Assemblies after accepting review petitions. These petitions challenged the earlier decision that had granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) the reserved seats. The court canceled that order and upheld the ruling of the Peshawar High Court.

As a result of this verdict, 77 women and minority seats have been reinstated. These include 11 women’s seats in Punjab and 8 women’s and 3 minority seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the National Assembly. Now, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will receive 14 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) 5, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) 3 in the National Assembly.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 21 women’s and 4 minority seats have been restored. JUI-F will receive 10 seats, PML-N 7, PPP 7, and Awami National Party (ANP) will get one reserved seat. This decision has significantly changed the balance in the provincial legislature.

In Punjab Assembly, 24 women’s and 3 minority seats are reinstated. Of these, PML-N gets 23 seats, PPP 2, while Pakistan Muslim League and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) receive one seat each. This boosts PML-N’s position in the Punjab Assembly.

In Sindh Assembly, 2 women’s and 1 minority seat have been restored. PPP will get 2 of these, while Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) will receive one. This latest development reshapes the representation in assemblies and weakens PTI’s previous claim over the reserved seats.

