Pakistan’s national assembly passes budget for 2025–26 with amendments

The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26. The approval came after several days of debate, discussions, and review by lawmakers during a special session held in Islamabad.

Members of the assembly approved the Finance Bill 2025 through a clause-by-clause voting process, making it the official budget law. The session saw both government and opposition lawmakers presenting their views, but the treasury benches secured enough support to pass it.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a federal cabinet meeting. The cabinet reviewed the final draft of the budget and approved it with minor amendments. These included some tax adjustments and changes in public spending priorities based on recent economic data.

Additionally, the cabinet approved principled changes to some existing laws, although final decisions on those amendments were handed over to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs for further scrutiny and drafting.

The cabinet also decided to form a special legal committee regarding a gas-related matter. This committee will prepare recommendations and present them before the Supreme Court, likely tied to ongoing disputes over gas tariffs or distribution issues.