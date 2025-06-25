Breakthrough in Pak-US trade talks: Deal expected next week

Pakistan and the United States have agreed to finalize a trade agreement next week, aiming to build a wider partnership based on shared economic interests. According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with the US Secretary of Commerce. Both sides expressed satisfaction over ongoing negotiations and showed strong commitment to moving forward.

During the meeting, the two countries agreed to complete the trade talks smoothly by next week. After finalizing the agreement, they plan to launch a comprehensive partnership that covers various strategic and investment-related areas. Officials on both sides believe this move will open new opportunities for long-term cooperation in trade, business, and economic growth.

The Ministry stated that the upcoming partnership will not only focus on trade but will also address broader mutual interests. These include strategic collaboration and targeted investment in key sectors. The next round of technical-level negotiations is expected to conclude within the coming week, paving the way for a formal agreement.

Both governments also expressed confidence in reaching a final deal soon. They believe this agreement will strengthen economic ties, attract more investments, and promote regional stability through shared goals. The virtual meeting reflects a renewed push to deepen bilateral relations beyond just trade figures.

If successfully completed, the agreement could mark a turning point in Pakistan-US economic cooperation. It may also boost investor confidence and support Pakistan’s economic recovery efforts in a challenging global financial environment.