Barrister Gohar says KP assembly will be dissolved if ordered by PTI founder

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be dissolved immediately if the party founder issues such an order. He declared the assembly as the PTI founder’s mandate and stressed their full loyalty.

Speaking to media outside the Judicial Complex, Barrister Gohar expressed disappointment in the judicial system but maintained hope that justice for the PTI founder would eventually prevail. He noted that over 300 cases have been filed against the PTI founder, who had already made 350 court appearances before being jailed.

He added that the PTI founder received three convictions within just five days, totaling 45 years in prison. Furthermore, he criticized the treatment of the PTI founder’s wife, highlighting that she has also been sentenced. He said authorities are not even allowing access to books or visitation rights, which violates basic prison regulations.

Barrister Gohar also pointed out that the KP budget has yet to be passed, but there is still time to do so. He emphasized that the mandate belongs to the PTI founder, not to the individual members. “Even my family wouldn’t have voted for me if not for him,” he stated, reaffirming his loyalty.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Zartaj Gul also spoke to the media, criticizing the government’s actions during the November 26 protests. She said PTI workers are being unfairly tried in anti-terrorism courts, while those responsible for violence against peaceful protesters remain untouched.

She further criticized the delay in hearing the £190 million case and mocked the Punjab Chief Minister by calling him a “TikToker.” Zartaj claimed Punjab has suffered a financial loss of one trillion rupees and blamed the ruling parties PPP and PML-N for poor governance.