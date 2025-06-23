PM Shehbaz chairs high-level NSC meeting over Iran-US escalation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a high-level National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Monday to assess the evolving regional security landscape following the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, as confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting brought together top civilian and military leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf. The session also included Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, among others.

The NSC is not only reviewing the regional implications of the Iran-US escalation but also conducting a detailed evaluation of Pakistan’s internal and border security in light of potential spillover effects.

The session comes amid growing international concern over the risk of wider conflict in the Middle East, with Pakistan closely monitoring developments due to their potential economic, security, and diplomatic repercussions. The government is expected to issue an official statement or policy direction following the conclusion of the meeting.