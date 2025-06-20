Trump can stop the war with one call, says Iranian presidential spokesman

Iran’s presidential spokesman, Majid Farahani, has stated that a single phone call from President Donald Trump could bring the Iran-Israel conflict to a halt. Speaking to CNN, Farahani emphasized that diplomacy with Iran can easily resume — but only if Trump instructs Israel to stop its attacks.

Farahani highlighted that Iran believes in civilian dialogue, whether direct or indirect. “The key is to talk,” he said, reiterating Iran’s long-standing stance. He added, “President Trump can stop this war with just one phone call — just call the Israelis.”

He made it clear that negotiations are not possible while Israeli airstrikes continue. However, he did not rule out flexibility, saying that Iran may offer concessions, though it refuses to accept a complete halt to uranium enrichment.

The Iranian official warned that if the U.S. joins the war, Iran has “many options on the table.” This statement comes amid growing pressure from European powers, who have now aligned with the U.S. and Israel’s demand for a zero uranium enrichment policy.

While Iran insists that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, recent developments — including Trump’s decision to allow a two-week negotiation window — have sparked hope for a possible peace breakthrough. After days of harsh warnings from Washington, this diplomatic pause may create space for avoiding further military escalation.