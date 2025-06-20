Pakistan seeks stronger energy and mining ties with Russia at St. Petersburg forum

Pakistan actively pushed for deeper cooperation with Russia in energy, trade, investment, and mining at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2025. Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik led the delegation and held important talks with Russian officials to strengthen bilateral ties.

On the sidelines, Malik met Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, who also chairs the Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC). They discussed expanding cooperation in energy, connectivity, banking, insurance, and mining sectors. Russia expressed strong interest and welcomed the upcoming 10th IGC session in Islamabad.

Malik also met Alexey Shemetov, First Deputy Director of Rosatom Minerals. Malik invited Rosatom to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector, focusing on technology transfer and improving safety and efficiency. Shemetov showed keen interest, signaling potential collaboration in mineral development.

At a high-level panel, Malik showcased Pakistan’s recent mining reforms, including the Mining Framework Policy and the Reko Diq Mine feasibility study. He highlighted efforts to create an investor-friendly environment while promoting sustainable mineral development that benefits communities and the environment.

Finally, Malik encouraged international mining firms to participate in the next Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. He emphasized Pakistan’s alignment with international legal standards and praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership in making Pakistan a top destination for mining investment.