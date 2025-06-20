Israeli defence minister warns Hezbollah against joining Iran conflict

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a strong warning to Hezbollah on Friday. He said Israel’s patience with “terrorists” threatening its security has worn thin. Katz emphasized that any aggression from Hezbollah would face a firm Israeli response.

On the other hand, Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, declared on Thursday that the group would act as it deems necessary. He accused Israel and the U.S. of “brutal aggression” against Iran. However, Hezbollah has not made any clear promise to join the ongoing conflict.

Despite the rhetoric, a Hezbollah official told Reuters last week that the group does not plan to initiate attacks on Israel. This indicates Hezbollah’s cautious approach to avoid escalating the situation further. For now, the group is focused on supporting Iran politically rather than militarily.

Meanwhile, the air conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its second week, with frequent airstrikes and counterattacks. European countries are pushing hard for diplomacy to reduce tensions and prevent the war from spreading. The international community remains deeply concerned about the risk of a larger regional conflict.

Israel warns Hezbollah against joining the fight, while Hezbollah shows political support for Iran without direct military involvement. Both sides continue to watch the evolving conflict carefully, hoping to avoid a wider war.