Israeli politician threatens Pakistan’s nukes, faces strong backlash

Former Israeli Deputy Defence Minister Meir Masri has threatened Pakistan’s nuclear program in a post on social media. He wrote in Arabic and Urdu, saying Israel might move to dismantle Pakistan’s nuclear capability after its campaign against Iran. Though Masri holds no official role now, he remains an influential figure in Israel’s Labour Party and strategic circles. His comments immediately caused outrage online.

Social media users in Pakistan quickly responded with anger and unity. Many said such threats only make Pakistan more determined and united. Some reminded Masri that Pakistan has a strong nuclear deterrent and does not take threats lightly. Others mocked his remarks, recalling how Pakistan stood firm even before becoming a nuclear state. The online reaction turned into a rallying call for national pride and resilience.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also reacted strongly to recent tensions. He warned Israel not to “dare look at Pakistan,” stating that the country is fully alert and ready. He emphasized that Pakistan has the strength to defend itself from any aggression. Dar also reminded people how Pakistan remained united during past conflicts, especially against India.

The threat from Masri came amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Iran recently launched missile strikes across Israel, damaging several areas. In response, Israel attacked Iran’s Khondab nuclear site, raising fears of wider conflict. During this chaos, false rumours also claimed that Pakistan planned to strike Israel. However, officials denied those reports completely.

As tensions rise in the region, world powers have called for restraint. Pakistan has made clear it wants peace but will not ignore threats. Masri’s remarks may not reflect Israeli policy, but they have certainly deepened concerns. Pakistanis continue to stand behind their nation’s security and nuclear capability, united and prepared for any challenge.