Google tests AI-powered podcast-style answers in mobile search

Google is testing a new feature called Audio Overviews that brings podcast-style answers to mobile search results. The feature, currently available in English only in the US, uses artificial intelligence to generate short audio discussions for selected queries.

When users search for topics like “How do noise cancellation headphones work?”, they’ll see a “Generate Audio Overview” button below the “People also ask” section. Clicking the button starts a process that takes up to 40 seconds, after which a playable audio clip appears directly in the search results.

The audio is hosted by two AI-generated voices that explain the topic in a conversational and engaging way. Users can play, pause, mute, or adjust the speed of the audio using the built-in player. Below the player, Google also provides links to the sources used in the explanation, helping listeners explore further if needed.

This new tool builds on Google’s earlier integration of Audio Overviews in services like NotebookLM and Gemini, where users could generate audio based on notes, documents, and in-depth research. With its expansion to mobile search, Google is making this AI feature more accessible and useful for everyday questions.

Although still in its experimental phase, this feature reflects Google’s push to make search results more dynamic and interactive. As more users test and provide feedback, the tech giant may roll out this innovation globally in the near future.

For now, interested users in the US can enable the feature via Google Labs, giving them a sneak peek at how AI may soon change the way we consume information on the go.