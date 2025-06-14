Deputy PM Ishaq Dar praises committee for preserving Hazrat Bari Imam shrine

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar praised the committee for its strong commitment to preserving the Hazrat Bari Imam Shrine. He chaired an important meeting focused on the shrine’s development, management, and conservation. The meeting was held at the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, according to an official press release.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Railway Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Special Assistant to the Deputy PM, Interior Secretary Lt Gen (Retd) Afzal Janjua, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and other committee members. They discussed various plans to improve the shrine’s infrastructure and ensure smooth organization of upcoming religious events. The committee emphasized the shrine’s cultural and spiritual importance to the community.

The committee finalized plans for two major events: the ‘Chadar Poshi’ ceremony scheduled for August 7, and the annual ‘Urs Mubarak’ celebrations from August 8 to 10. These events attract thousands of devotees and are crucial in maintaining the shrine’s religious significance. Arrangements will include crowd management, security, and facility upgrades to accommodate visitors.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar directed the formation of a dedicated sub-committee, which will be headed by the Railway Minister. This sub-committee will oversee the shrine’s upkeep, repairs, and any new construction projects. The goal is to maintain the shrine’s heritage while improving its facilities to meet growing visitor needs.

The meeting reflected the government’s strong dedication to protecting and developing the Hazrat Bari Imam Shrine. Officials aim to preserve this historic religious site with care, ensuring it remains a respected place of worship and cultural heritage for generations to come.