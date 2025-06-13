U.S. denies role in Israeli strikes on Iran, urges Iran not to target Americans

The United States has clearly denied any involvement in Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the attack was Israel’s independent action. He added that the United States did not assist or take part in the operation. The main goal, he said, is to protect U.S. forces in the region. He also warned Iran not to harm any American interests or personnel.

Early Friday morning, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, targeting nuclear and military facilities. Israeli Defense Minister declared it a preemptive strike. He also announced a state of emergency across the country. Israel claimed it targeted dozens of sites across Iran, including key enrichment facilities and military positions. The airstrikes have raised fears of a larger conflict in the region.

In response, Iran vowed to retaliate strongly. Iranian leaders blamed both Israel and the U.S. for the attacks. However, the U.S. quickly distanced itself from the operation. Marco Rubio emphasized that Israel acted alone, citing self-defense as its reason. He also called for calm and urged Iran to avoid targeting American bases or citizens.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump held an emergency cabinet meeting. The situation remains tense as fears grow of Iranian missile attacks. American media reported heightened security around U.S. bases in the region. The U.S. has also begun reducing its embassy staff in nearby countries as a precaution.

This latest development comes just days before planned indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. The sudden Israeli strikes may complicate diplomacy. Both regional and global powers now watch closely, as rising tensions threaten to spark a wider war.