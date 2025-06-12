CM Murad to lead pre-budget meeting on june 13 in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called a pre-budget cabinet meeting for Friday, June 13, at 9:00 A.M. in Karachi. The meeting will be held in the Committee Room of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, as confirmed by an official notification. It was previously scheduled for 10:00 A.M. but has been rescheduled to an earlier time.

The cabinet will review the annual budget for 2025–26, alongside supplementary spending and the Annual Development Program (ADP). The agenda also includes confirmation of previous meeting minutes and a presentation of the Finance Bill and relief measures. Officials will discuss economic priorities and upcoming spending plans in detail.

Heads of several departments are expected to present their inputs. These include the Board of Revenue, Sindh Revenue Board, Local Government, Agriculture, and Irrigation departments. The Finance Secretary will present the budget plans, while the Chairman of the Planning and Development Board will brief the cabinet on the ADP 2025–26.

All cabinet members and department secretaries must attend the meeting fully prepared, as directed in the official notification. They have been asked to bring working papers and complete presentations. In addition, 55 document sets must be submitted before the session begins to ensure smooth proceedings.

Finally, the notification also reminds officials to follow a formal dress code and maintain decorum during the meeting. The pre-budget session is an important step in finalizing the provincial government’s fiscal strategy and development goals for the year ahead.