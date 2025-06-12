WTC final: South Africa struggles after bowling out Australia for 212

The ICC World Test Championship Final began with strong bowling from South Africa, but their batters are now under pressure. On Wednesday at Lord’s, South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to field. The decision worked early, as South Africa’s bowlers took quick wickets. Australia lost four wickets for 67 runs before recovering slightly.

Steve Smith and Cameron Green helped steady the Australian innings with solid fifties. Smith scored 66 runs, while Matt Webster made 72. Alex Carey added 23 runs but couldn’t last long. Eventually, the entire Australian team was bowled out for 212 runs in the first innings.

South African bowlers performed well. Kagiso Rabada took five wickets, showing excellent form. Marco Jansen supported him by claiming three wickets. Their combined effort kept the Australian score within reach. However, South Africa’s reply with the bat was disappointing.

South Africa lost their first wicket in the opening over. By the end of day one, their score was 43 for 4. Temba Bavuma was out for 3, while David Bedingham managed only 8. Australia’s pace attack was sharp, with Mitchell Starc taking two wickets, and Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood getting one each.

Now, South Africa still trails by 169 runs. Their remaining batters must perform well to stay in the match. The second day will be crucial as Australia looks to build pressure and South Africa tries to recover from early losses.