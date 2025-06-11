Sadiq Khan receives knighthood from King Charles

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the son of Pakistani immigrants, was awarded a knighthood by King Charles III for public service, a recognition he described on Tuesday as a “truly humbling moment” for himself and his family.

Khan, who grew up on a council estate in Tooting, south London, is the son of a bus driver and a seamstress.

A trained human rights lawyer, he made history in 2016 by becoming the first Muslim mayor of London, and was re-elected for a third term last year, a rare feat in British politics.

His trajectory from modest beginnings to high office has often been cited as emblematic of London’s multiculturalism and opportunity.

“The London promise: if you work hard, and get a helping hand, you can achieve anything,” Khan posted on X. “Immensely proud to receive a knighthood from His Majesty The King. Growing up on a council estate in Tooting, I never imagined I’d one day receive this great honor while serving as Mayor.” “It’s a truly humbling moment for myself & my family, & one I hope inspires others to believe in the opportunities our great capital offers,” he added. “I’ll forever be honored to serve the city I love – & will continue to do all I can to build a fairer, safer, greener London for everyone.”

53-year-old Khan has built a reputation as an outspoken advocate for progressive causes, including climate action, affordable housing and inclusivity, often clashing with national-level Conservative leaders.

Despite political headwinds, he remains broadly popular in one of the world’s most diverse cities. In 2018, Pakistan awarded him the Sitara-e-Pakistan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen UK-Pakistan relations and promote community cohesion.