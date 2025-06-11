PCB retains national selection committee, dismisses rumors of reshuffle

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clarified that no changes have been made to the national selection committee, dismissing recent media speculation. In an official statement, the PCB confirmed that former Test captain Azhar Ali, Aaqib Javed, former umpire Aleem Dar, and ex-Test cricketer Asad Shafiq remain part of the committee.

However, the board announced one internal adjustment. Usman Hashmi has replaced Hassan Cheema as the data analyst assisting the selection panel. Despite this change, the PCB noted that the data analyst will no longer have a vote in team selection decisions.

A PCB spokesperson emphasized that the selection committee will continue to consult with the head coach and captain of the respective format before finalizing any squad. This ensures team selections are aligned with on-field strategies and current performance needs.

The clarification comes amid growing public interest in team management, especially following Pakistan’s recent inconsistent performances in international cricket.

With the current selection committee intact, the PCB aims to maintain stability and focus on upcoming series and preparations for future tournaments.