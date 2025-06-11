Dar, Marriott discuss trade, security in push to boost Pak-UK ties

UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott met with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday to boost bilateral ties. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, security, and development, according to Radio Pakistan. The meeting aimed to deepen the long-standing Pak-UK relationship through regular diplomatic engagement.

Both sides also exchanged views on global and regional issues. They highlighted their shared interests at platforms like the UN Security Council, especially in peacekeeping and conflict resolution. This shows a growing alignment on international matters between the two countries.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a wide-ranging partnership with the UK. He stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation across various sectors. The UK, in return, showed interest in supporting Pakistan’s development goals and regional peace efforts.

This meeting comes at a sensitive time for Pakistan’s foreign relations, especially due to rising tensions with India. Both Pakistan and the UK agreed on the need for restraint and continuous dialogue between the nuclear-armed neighbours. They stressed that peace in South Asia must remain a top priority.

As Pakistan seeks to build stronger international alliances, diplomatic efforts like this play a key role. With economic and regional challenges ahead, closer ties with countries like the UK may help Islamabad handle both domestic and global pressures.