Court approves actress Nadia Hussain’s interim bail in multi-crore bank fraud case

Karachi: The Additional District and Sessions Judge South Karachi has confirmed the interim bail of actress Nadia Hussain in a multi-crore bank fraud case. The court passed its decision recently, providing relief to Nadia Hussain amid the ongoing investigation.

However, the court rejected the interim bail applications of two accused individuals, Imtiaz and Faisal, who fled immediately after the verdict. Notably, officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were absent during the hearing, and Nadia Hussain’s lawyer argued that the accused took advantage of this absence to escape.

The case revolves around Nadia’s husband, Atif Muhammad Khan, who remains in custody. Atif was arrested earlier this year in March on charges of alleged fraud and embezzlement. According to reports, he is accused of misusing bank funds worth PKR 800 million linked to a private bank securities company.

The allegations state that Atif Khan diverted PKR 654 million from the bank for personal business purposes and paid hefty profits to a third party using the company’s own money. This case has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile names involved and the large sum of money allegedly misappropriated.

The investigation is still ongoing, and further legal proceedings are expected in the coming weeks. Nadia Hussain’s interim bail marks a significant development, but the case remains under close watch as authorities continue to pursue all involved parties.