Budget 2025-26: Coffee, chocolate, juices, and mineral water prices set to rise

The new federal budget proposes higher taxes on many common goods. Coffee, chocolate, fruit juices, and mineral water will become more expensive. The government plans to impose a 5% tax on these beverages. Additionally, online sales through e-commerce platforms will face a 2% tax, affecting many consumers and sellers.

Moreover, an 18% tax will be applied to imported solar panels, making renewable energy products costlier. Hybrid vehicles running on petrol and diesel will also be taxed at 18%. The budget introduces a carbon levy of 2.5 rupees per liter on petrol, high-speed diesel, and furnace oil to promote cleaner energy.

The government will tax digital services too. This includes internet networks, music and video streaming, cloud services, and online software applications. Luxury pet food and cereal bar imports will also face new taxes. These changes show the government’s focus on expanding tax coverage to new sectors.

Additionally, buying any vehicle will now include an 18% tax, increasing vehicle costs for buyers. Machinery and equipment imported for development projects in FATA and PATA will face a 10% duty. These duties aim to support regional growth and increase federal revenue.

In summary, the budget seeks to increase government funds through broader taxation. However, experts warn that these taxes will likely raise living costs. Citizens and businesses should prepare for price hikes in many everyday products and services.