Palestinian president urges hamas to disarm, calls for international forces

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on Hamas to lay down its arms and transfer all military capabilities to Palestinian security forces. His demand came in a letter addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, foreign media reported.

In the letter, Abbas stated that Hamas would no longer govern Gaza and must hand over its weapons. He emphasized that the move is essential for restoring national unity and ensuring security for Palestinian citizens.

President Abbas also requested the deployment of Arab and international peacekeeping forces in Palestine. He proposed that these forces operate under a UN Security Council mandate as part of a stability and protection mission.

This appeal comes as Macron and bin Salman prepare to co-host a conference later this month focused on the establishment of a Palestinian state. Abbas expressed his willingness to invite peacekeeping forces to support efforts for long-term peace and governance reform.

The development follows escalating tensions in Gaza and renewed discussions on international support for a two-state solution. Abbas’s firm stance signals a major shift in the internal Palestinian political dynamic.