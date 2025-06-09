Ali Zafar pays tribute to Gilgit-Baltistan heritage with special song

On Eid-ul-Adha 2025, Ali Zafar gifted fans with a special release – ‘Karay Karay’, his first-ever song in the Shina language, paying heartfelt tribute to the culture, beauty and heritage of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The track highlights the region’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant traditions and cultural richness, marking yet another chapter in Zafar’s mission to celebrate Pakistan’s linguistic diversity through music. Featuring the soulful voice and composition of local artist Salman Paras, ‘Karay Karay’ is a collaborative effort steeped in authenticity. The song was directed and produced by Ali Zafar himself, alongside his long-time creative partner Ali Mustafa. The evocative lyrics were penned by Zafar Waqar Taj, capturing the spirit and essence of the region.

In a touching message shared on social media, Zafar extended Eid greetings and expressed admiration for the warmth and hospitality of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. He emphasised that the world needs to see – and hear – the beauty of Pakistan, a message that resonates through every frame and note of ‘Karay Karay’.

Within 24 hours of its release, the music video began trending online, quickly amassing over 100,000 views. Fans across the country flooded the comments with praise and gratitude for spotlighting a lesser-represented language and region. “Ali Zafar is promoting Pakistan’s regional culture. Huge respect from Gilgit-Baltistan,” one user commented. Another added, “After Pashto, Balochi, and now Shina – amazing work. I don’t understand Shina, but the music speaks for itself.”

Listeners from different linguistic backgrounds echoed similar sentiments. “Loved this song by Ali Zafar and Salman Paras! I’m Balti, so I don’t speak Shina, but the vibe is incredible,” wrote a viewer.

Many noted how the song’s emotional resonance and rhythm transcended language barriers. The appearance of beloved Gilgit-Baltistan figure Rainbow Chacha in the music video added an extra layer of charm, further connecting the song to local culture.

Ali Zafar has previously performed in Saraiki, Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, and Balochi – a testament to his ongoing dedication to inclusivity and cultural representation through music.

‘Karay Karay’ is more than just a song; it’s a celebration of identity, a love letter to Gilgit-Baltistan and a reminder of music’s power to unite people across languages, landscapes and traditions.