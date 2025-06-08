Israeli strikes kill 36 more in Gaza as violence continues on Eid

The Israeli military continued its attacks on Gaza during the second day of Eidul Adha, killing at least 36 more Palestinians. The strikes occurred despite the sacred holiday, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the besieged region.

Gaza’s Civil Defense Agency confirmed that Israeli forces opened fire in various parts of Rafah on Saturday. Six of the victims were killed near a U.S.-backed relief center operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF). The center had recently resumed distributing aid after temporarily suspending operations due to security concerns.

According to the Gaza Media Office, over 100 Palestinians have been killed and 581 injured in Rafah alone between May 27 and June 6 due to Israeli strikes targeting or near aid distribution points. These attacks have made it increasingly difficult to deliver essential food, medicine, and shelter to displaced civilians.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has issued new evacuation orders for northern Gaza, forcing thousands more to flee their homes. Local residents report worsening shortages of water, electricity, and medical supplies as the fighting spreads across densely populated areas.

On Friday, the first day of Eid, another 42 Palestinians were martyred in similar attacks. Gaza’s Health Ministry now confirms that the death toll since the beginning of Israel’s military offensive has surpassed 54,677, with more than 125,000 people injured—many of them women and children. The UN’s World Food Programme has urgently called for immediate restoration of humanitarian access to prevent further suffering.