After UN push, Pakistani delegation reaches UK to continue peace campaign

A Pakistani delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has reached the United Kingdom after completing its official visit to the United States. During the US tour, the team attended a United Nations meeting and engaged with world leaders and members of the US Congress. Their key message was promoting peace in South Asia and raising concerns about Indian aggression, especially regarding the Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tasked the delegation with voicing Pakistan’s commitment to peace and exposing India’s hostile actions. The delegates focused on India’s provocations, stressing the risks of rising tensions between two nuclear-armed nations. They underlined the urgency of dialogue and cooperation in the region to prevent further conflict.

Speaking in London, Faisal Sabzwari stated the delegation presented Pakistan’s concerns at the UN. He warned against India’s aggressive behavior, urging the global community to take action. Sabzwari emphasized that India’s actions threaten regional peace and must not be ignored. He added that Pakistan’s position received international support during the tour.

Other delegates, including Sherry Rehman and Khurram Dastgir Khan, echoed similar concerns. They said India continues to avoid peace talks with Pakistan, which blocks any progress. They emphasized the need for international efforts to push India toward peaceful dialogue. Meanwhile, Bushra Anjum Butt said the US warmly welcomed the Pakistani delegation’s peace-centered stance.

Earlier in Washington, Bilawal Bhutto accused India of using water as a weapon against Pakistan. He described this act as aggression targeting 240 million Pakistanis. At a press conference, he criticized India’s leadership for lying to both its citizens and the international community. Bilawal reminded that India even delayed admitting the downing of its aircraft, showing its pattern of denial and provocation.