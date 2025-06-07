Pakistan and Qatar pledge stronger ties, boost in trade and investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, held a cordial phone conversation on Saturday, exchanging Eidul Azha greetings and warm wishes. The call also served as a platform to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Sharif expressed his gratitude to the Qatari leader for Qatar’s active diplomatic efforts in easing recent tensions between Pakistan and India. He appreciated Qatar’s constructive role in promoting peace and regional stability through dialogue.

Both leaders agreed to expand cooperation in various sectors, especially trade and investment. They emphasised the importance of building mutually beneficial partnerships that would help boost economic ties and create new opportunities for growth in both countries.

The Emir of Qatar warmly returned the Eid greetings and conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the people of Pakistan. He also welcomed the idea of deeper collaboration between the two nations in the near future.

Earlier the same day, Prime Minister Sharif also spoke with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to enhancing ties in areas like culture, commerce, and mutual development.

Additionally, both the Pakistani and Malaysian leaders prayed for peace in Gaza and the protection of innocent civilians. These conversations reflect Pakistan’s active engagement with friendly nations and its continued push for regional peace and stronger international ties.