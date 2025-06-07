President Zardari urges unity, sacrifice in Eidul Adha message

President Asif Ali Zardari has extended warm Eidul Azha greetings to the people of Pakistan and Muslims worldwide, calling for unity, compassion, and the true spirit of sacrifice.

In his official message, President Zardari said the day revives the values of faith, obedience, selflessness, and brotherhood. He prayed for peace, prosperity, and unity for Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Highlighting the religious significance, he said Eidul Azha commemorates the devotion and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS), who set a timeless example of submission to the will of Allah.

The president emphasized that beyond the act of animal sacrifice, the occasion calls on everyone to help the poor and vulnerable. He urged people to pledge to support the sick, needy, and underprivileged.

President Zardari also encouraged the nation to rise above hatred and prejudice. He said Pakistan’s progress lies in unity and mutual care, adding that working together would help build a strong, prosperous country.

He concluded with a heartfelt prayer, asking Allah to accept everyone’s sacrifices and bless Pakistan with peace and strength. He urged all citizens to reflect the true values of Eid in their actions and attitudes.