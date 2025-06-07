Eid qurbani: Organ meats offer health benefits, but eat in moderation

KARACHI – While many avoid eating animal organs like liver, kidneys, heart, brain, and tongue during Eidul Azha, experts say these parts are actually packed with essential nutrients and can offer significant health benefits when consumed wisely.

On Eidul Azha, most families prepare at least one dish using liver, with some going the extra mile to cook brain, heart, or tongue. Despite mixed opinions about their taste or health effects, nutritionists regard these organ meats as nutritional powerhouses.

According to health experts, organ meats such as liver, kidneys, heart, and brain are rich in iron, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B complex, copper, and zinc. These nutrients play a vital role in boosting immunity, improving energy levels, and supporting brain and heart health.

Liver, in particular, is considered the most nutritious organ. It contains a potent form of vitamin A that improves vision, reduces inflammation, and supports joint health. Additionally, liver is rich in folic acid and iron, which can help prevent anemia by boosting hemoglobin levels.

Meanwhile, kidneys are packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and support heart function. The brain offers healthy fats and antioxidants that protect the nervous system, while the heart provides folate, iron, and B vitamins known to lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol.

However, experts strongly advise moderation. These organ meats are high in cholesterol and saturated fats, which can be harmful if consumed in excess. Eating them once a week or month is generally considered safe for most people. As always, consult a healthcare professional before making major dietary changes.