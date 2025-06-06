Iran warns Europe against IAEA censure: “Strategic mistake”

Iran issued a stern warning to European powers on Friday, urging them not to support a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting next week. The resolution, backed by the US, accuses Tehran of non-compliance with its nuclear commitments. Iran called the move a “strategic mistake” and vowed a strong response to any violation of its rights.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized Britain, France, and Germany—known as the E3—for what he called “malign action” instead of constructive dialogue. “Mark my words,” he said in a post on X. “Iran will react strongly against any violation of its rights.” The draft resolution, according to diplomatic sources, could even lead to a UN Security Council referral if Iran does not show “goodwill.”

Tensions have escalated following a recent IAEA report that cited Iran’s “general lack of cooperation” and raised concerns over undeclared nuclear material. Tehran rejected the report as politically biased and claimed it relied on “forged documents” allegedly provided by Israel. Iran maintains that it has cooperated in good faith for years and insists its nuclear programme is peaceful.

This pressure comes during indirect US-Iran talks mediated by Oman, aimed at reviving or replacing the 2015 nuclear deal. That agreement collapsed after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. Since then, Iran has gradually stepped back from its commitments, now enriching uranium up to 60%—far beyond the 3.67% limit set in the original deal.

European powers are also weighing whether to trigger a “snapback” of UN sanctions under the 2015 deal’s dispute mechanism. However, that option expires in October on the deal’s 10th anniversary. The situation remains tense, as both sides dig in over the sensitive issue of uranium enrichment and international oversight.