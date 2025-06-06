Wasim Akram statue goes viral—but not in a good way

A newly installed statue of cricket legend Wasim Akram outside Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium has triggered a storm of criticism and mockery from fans across Pakistan.

The statue, designed to capture Akram’s classic bowling action, shows him wearing Pakistan’s iconic green shirt. However, fans on social media quickly noted that the sculpture bears little resemblance to the “Sultan of Swing.” Many called it awkward, unrecognizable, and even compared it to poorly made online figurines.

Photos of the statue went viral within hours of installation. Users joked it looked like a tribute to someone else entirely. Some questioned whether the sculptor had ever seen Wasim Akram bowl. Others sarcastically suggested it was ordered from a budget website with no reference images.

The statue is positioned prominently near the main gate of Niaz Stadium. While it was likely intended as a gesture of respect for one of Pakistan’s most iconic athletes, the backlash has overshadowed the tribute.

So far, neither Wasim Akram nor the stadium officials have issued any comments. Fans, however, continue to demand either a redesign or removal of the statue, calling for higher standards when honoring national heroes.