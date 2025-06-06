Romance or rebellion? ‘mun mast malang’ sparks heated debate

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor is under fire for his role as “Kabir Khan” in the drama serial Mun Mast Malang, which has sparked widespread criticism for its bold romantic scenes.

The drama, which also stars Sehar Hashmi as Kabir’s on-screen wife, has drawn significant backlash online, with many users calling for it to be banned. Viewers have expressed discomfort over several intimate scenes involving the lead pair, calling them “inappropriate” for television.

Among the most criticized scenes are ones where the couple is shown handcuffed together in bed and another where Danish Taimoor’s character ties his wife’s hands and feet with rope—acts some viewers described as disturbing and unnecessary.

In addition to romantic scenes, viewers have also objected to dance sequences featuring the lead actors. The growing discontent on social media has sparked debate over the boundaries of romance and decency in mainstream dramas.

Despite the controversy, Mun Mast Malang continues to attract a large audience. In fact, its popularity appears to be rising. Danish Taimoor’s other drama Sher is also receiving positive viewer feedback and recently debuted to high ratings.

This week’s top five drama list features Sher at No. 1 with over 25 million views for its first two episodes, followed by Mun Mast Malang at No. 2 with 15 million views across three episodes.

Riding high on these numbers, Danish Taimoor took to Instagram to share the ratings chart and captioned it:

“First and second. Success doesn’t need a spotlight—it speaks for itself, loud and clear.”

However, the post attracted mixed reactions. While some fans praised him for his acting and the drama’s viewership, many others criticized the content.

One user commented, “A young girl died recently due to the mindset nurtured by such dramas. This isn’t success—it’s exploitation.”

Others argued that Danish is harming his image by repeatedly taking on similar controversial roles, saying this trend is disappointing for his loyal fan base.

As the debate intensifies, it raises broader questions about creative boundaries, cultural norms, and the responsibility of celebrities in shaping media narratives.