Strict crackdown on transporters overcharging passengers during Eidul Adha holidays

The district administration in Tank has launched a strict crackdown against transporters overcharging passengers during the Eidul Adha holidays. This action follows clear instructions from the provincial government to protect travelers from unfair fares.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Revenue Saifullah Jan Marwat led surprise inspections along the Tank–Dera Ismail Khan Road. During these checks, several transport vehicles were found charging fares higher than the official rates, which is against the law. Moreover, some transporters were caught turning off air conditioning in vehicles that were supposed to have this facility. As a result, heavy fines were imposed on the violators, and drivers along with vehicle owners received strict warnings.

The administration emphasized its commitment to providing relief to passengers during the holiday season. To ensure this, officials have devised a comprehensive monitoring plan to prevent any exploitation by transporters.

Passengers are encouraged to report any unfair fare practices to the authorities. The district administration promises to take swift action against anyone found violating rules.

This crackdown aims to maintain fair travel conditions during Eidul Azha, making holiday journeys safer and more affordable for everyone.