US court blocks Trump’s ban on foreign students at Harvard university

A US court has temporarily blocked former President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to ban most foreign students from enrolling at Harvard University. This decision marks another legal setback for Trump in his ongoing dispute with the prestigious university.

The White House had issued a proclamation aiming to stop new international students from entering the US to study at Harvard. It also threatened to cancel visas for current foreign students, claiming that Harvard had become “unsuitable” for them. However, Harvard quickly challenged this order in federal court.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that the government cannot enforce Trump’s proclamation. She said Harvard showed it would suffer “immediate and irreparable injury” without a court order, highlighting the importance of protecting the university’s rights while the case proceeds.

This is not the first time Judge Burroughs has blocked Trump’s efforts against Harvard. The government had also cut $3.2 billion in federal grants and contracts to Harvard and threatened to cut off future funding. Harvard called these actions a “vendetta” and accused the government of retaliation for resisting control over its curriculum and faculty.

International students make up 27% of Harvard’s total enrollment and contribute significantly to its income. Harvard argued that Trump’s ban was not about protecting US interests but about punishing the university for standing up to government demands.

Trump’s conflict with top US universities, including threats to revoke Columbia University’s accreditation, is part of a broader campaign against institutions he accuses of promoting liberal bias and “woke” ideology. Meanwhile, some universities have complied with the administration’s demands, but Harvard continues to resist.