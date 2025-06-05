Travel ban on former minister Fawad Chaudhry lifted

The Directorate General of Immigration has informed Islamabad High Court (IHC) that former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s name has been removed from the Passport Control List, effectively lifting the travel ban against him.

According to a report submitted to the court, Fawad’s name was removed from the list just a day earlier in compliance with court orders. Justice Inam Amin Minhas concluded the hearing and disposed of the petition.

Fawad’s counsel, Faisal Chaudhry, told the court, “It always benefits us to come here.” Taking to the rostrum, Fawad Chaudhry personally thanked the court, saying, “You know we aren’t going anywhere we’re here to do opposition.”

Justice Minhas, while wrapping up the case, remarked humorously, “You got the name removed by relentlessly pursuing it,” prompting laughter in the courtroom.