PM Shehbaz forms committee to reassess KP’s NFC award share

Vows continued support for KP’s fight against terrorism and national development

PESHAWAR — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced the formation of a special committee to review Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. Speaking at a Jirga in Peshawar, he said KP’s historical sacrifices and unwavering support for Pakistan must be fairly recognized through national funding.

The prime minister praised the bravery of KP’s people, especially their strong stance during the 1947 referendum. He described KP as not only the most beautiful province in Pakistan but also home to honorable and courageous citizens, whose contributions to the nation’s stability are unforgettable.

In reference to recent tensions with India, PM Shehbaz revealed that Pakistan faced a surprise attack, which was quickly repelled with strong leadership. He credited Field Marshal Asim Munir, who informed him of the aggression at 2:30am, and praised the military’s response that forced India to step back. He added that friendly countries appreciated Pakistan’s firm defense.

The prime minister also condemned India’s threats to cut off water supplies and warned of a strong response to any future hostile action. He said India’s leadership faced a clear defeat and would not forget Pakistan’s retaliation. He strongly criticized attacks on innocent civilians and praised the bravery of Pakistani soldiers.

Turning to internal matters, PM Shehbaz assured that KP would continue receiving federal support until terrorism is fully eliminated. He acknowledged KP’s frontline role in the fight against terrorism and stressed the need to modernize the province’s police force for long-term peace and stability.

He further mentioned that over Rs70 billion had already been allocated to KP in different phases. The prime minister reminded the audience that in 2010, all provinces agreed to allocate one percent of the NFC Award to help KP counter terrorism—a move that remains crucial to national security and development.