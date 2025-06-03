CM Murad says minor tremors are a ‘good sign’ as Karachi faces continued seismic activity

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reassured citizens that the recent wave of low-intensity tremors in Karachi may actually help prevent a major earthquake. He explained that these small tremors are the earth’s way of gradually releasing seismic energy, reducing the chance of a massive quake.

Speaking to reporters, CM Murad said, “I have studied engineering — these low-scale tremors are actually a good thing. The earth is releasing its energy bit by bit, which can save us from a disaster.” His remarks came as Karachi recorded its 20th minor quake since Sunday, according to data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The most recent tremor occurred Tuesday morning at 11:52am and measured 2.0 on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was located 23 kilometers east of Malir. Earlier, a stronger 3.6-magnitude jolt hit the city on Sunday evening, marking the highest reading during this current wave of seismic activity.

Experts have linked these tremors to the activation of a historical fault line near Karachi. Chief Meteorologist Amir Hyder Laghari said this fault is releasing built-up pressure, and once this energy is spent, the tremors are likely to stop. He expects the minor quakes to end within a week if the energy continues to release at this rate.

Geologists also support this view. Dr Adnan Khan from Karachi University noted that Karachi lies on a passive margin, far from any major tectonic plate boundaries. He stated that while small tremors between 3.0 and 4.0 in magnitude are common, they are generally not dangerous.

Additionally, experts from KU’s Geography Department highlighted that tectonic movements — especially the Indian plate pushing against the Eurasian plate — create pressure that is eventually released as minor earthquakes. Pakistan lies on three major tectonic plates, forming five seismic zones, making occasional tremors a natural occurrence in various parts of the country.