‘This isn’t love, it’s abuse’: Aymen Saleem slams romanticising violence in dramas

Actor Aymen Saleem has spoken out strongly against the romanticisation of abuse in Pakistani television dramas, calling it “dangerous storytelling.” Her comments come in response to a disturbing scene from the drama Mann Mast Malang, where a husband ties up his wife to prevent her from leaving — all under the guise of love.

In the controversial episode, Kabir, played by Danish Taimoor, restrains his wife Riya (Sahar Hashmi) by the wrists and ankles. The scene is set to romantic music, with Kabir calling her “meri jaan” (my love) and spinning her dramatically in his arms before tying her down. The narrative frames his obsessive control as an act of passionate love, deeply disturbing many viewers.

Taking to Instagram, Saleem expressed her alarm, saying, “Enough is enough. Tying a woman up and romanticising it is not entertainment — it’s a normalisation of abuse.” She stressed that in a society where women already face emotional, physical, and social pressures, such portrayals are deeply harmful. “This is not love. It’s coercion disguised as romance, and it’s not okay,” she added.

Saleem also called on writers, producers, and fellow actors to act responsibly. She pointed out that dramas influence public thinking and that the media should challenge, not reinforce, toxic cultural norms. She urged the industry to focus on progressive, empowering stories, reminding creators that “this is not just fiction — this shapes culture.”

The Paristaan actor praised recent strides in portraying strong female leads but warned that normalising abuse as romantic could undo that progress. Her comments sparked further discussion online, with many fans and activists applauding her for taking a public stand against such troubling content.