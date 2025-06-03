PTCL teams up with DWP technologies to boost data centre performance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has partnered with DWP Technologies to upgrade its data centre infrastructure as part of its digital transformation journey. The collaboration aims to modernise PTCL’s storage systems by integrating software-driven enterprise and mid-tier storage platforms from Dell Technologies. This upgrade will enhance efficiency, scalability, and overall performance.

A formal signing ceremony was held in Islamabad, where top officials including PTCL & Ufone 4G’s Group Chief Technology and Information Officer Jafar Khalid and DWP Technologies COO Rohail Bashir were present. Senior representatives from PTCL Group, DWP, and Dell Technologies also attended.

The current platform that supports PTCL and Ufone 4G across three major sites will remain active during the upgrade. This ensures uninterrupted services and smooth operations while new systems are being deployed.

Moreover, the new infrastructure will use a three-site active-active metro architecture, which guarantees reliable service even in the case of local disruptions. The setup is built to grow with PTCL’s expanding network and evolving customer demands.

This move will also help PTCL reduce its data centre size, cut down on power and cooling costs, and improve energy efficiency. It highlights PTCL’s strong commitment to innovation and its goal to stay ready for future technological needs.