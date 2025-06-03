Sahar Hashmi opens up about difficulties filming romantic scenes in ‘man mast malang’

Popular actress Sahar Hashmi has revealed that filming romantic scenes in the drama ‘Man Mast Malang’ was a challenging experience for her. She admitted that she often found it difficult to even make eye contact with her co-star, Danish Taimoor, during these scenes.

The drama faced heavy criticism for its bold romantic content, with many viewers calling for a ban. Sahar and Danish played the roles of husband and wife, but several romantic scenes sparked controversy and were considered inappropriate by some audiences.

One such scene showed the couple sleeping on a bed with their hands handcuffed together. In another, Danish’s character ties his wife’s hands and feet with rope. The drama also included multiple dance sequences featuring the duo, which intensified viewers’ objections and led to demands for restrictions.

Speaking to Fuchsia Magazine, Sahar explained that shooting these intimate scenes was not easy. She recalled a previous experience filming a romantic commercial with Faisal Qureshi, where she also felt uncomfortable. Faisal had advised her to avoid direct eye contact and instead look slightly to the side to make the scenes feel natural.

Similarly, during the shooting of ‘Man Mast Malang,’ Sahar said she struggled to maintain eye contact with Danish. Fortunately, Danish helped her by giving the same advice, explaining that actors often look to the side rather than directly into each other’s eyes during such scenes.

Despite the challenges, Sahar praised the entire cast and crew for their support throughout the filming process. She also complimented Danish Taimoor, saying that although he appears serious, he has a great sense of humor and made the work environment comfortable for her.