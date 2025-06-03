Punjab slashes power tariffs, approves major relief measures in cabinet meeting

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, approved several public relief measures on Tuesday, including a significant reduction in power tariffs of provincial energy companies. The aim is to lower electricity bills for consumers across the province.

The cabinet approved tariff cuts for Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Pvt Ltd and Punjab Thermal Power Pvt Ltd, as part of a broader agenda to ease the cost of living. Maryam Nawaz emphasized her government’s commitment to providing economic relief, especially in the energy sector.

In addition, the cabinet greenlit a Rs 40 crore grant to acquire land from RODA for Journalist Housing Society Phase-II. It also approved plans to launch Air Punjab Pvt Ltd, the province’s first airline. The Chief Minister directed that it should become operational within a year.

Further decisions included the Chief Minister’s Wheat Program 2025, under which Rs 5,000 per acre subsidies have already been distributed to over 514,000 farmers, with more farmers expected to benefit once verification is complete. The cabinet also approved the rollout of electric buses in nine divisions and directed immediate work on establishing charging stations in all major cities.

Other key initiatives included free safety gear for sanitation workers, interest-free electric taxis for Lahore, a ration card scheme for registered laborers, and a new Autism School Act 2025 ensuring fair admission for all children. A Rs 40 billion school upgrade plan was also approved to provide classrooms, toilets, furniture, and labs in public schools.