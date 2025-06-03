SBP & PSX announce eid-ul-adha closure from june 6 to june 9

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will remain closed from June 6 to June 9, 2025, in observance of Eid-ul-Adha holidays. Both institutions announced their closure following the government’s official holiday declaration.

The PSX issued a notice informing all TRE Certificate Holders, staff, and related parties about the four-day closure. The exchange also extended its heartfelt Eid greetings to the public in advance.

Similarly, the SBP confirmed in its notification that it would be closed on the same dates, aligning with the government’s public holiday schedule for Eid-ul-Adha.

The federal government declared these dates as public holidays through the Cabinet Division, allowing the nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha from Friday through Monday.

This break is expected to provide traders, investors, and bank employees time to observe the festive occasion and spend time with their families. Normal operations at both SBP and PSX will resume on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.