Bangladesh’s record-busting 196 against Pakistan shakes up t20 history

In a thrilling showdown at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, Bangladesh’s cricket team broke their 13-year-old T20 batting record against Pakistan by posting a massive 196 runs for 6 wickets in the third and final T20 match.

Under the captaincy of Liton Das, the Bangla Tigers delivered their highest-ever total against Pakistan, surpassing the previous best of 175/6 set in 2012 at Pallekele. Key contributions came from Pervez Hossain, who scored a gritty 66, and Tanzid Hasan, who added a valuable 42 runs.

However, despite the historic innings, Pakistan’s strong batting lineup chased down the target confidently in just 18 overs with 3 wickets lost, sealing a 7-wicket victory and completing a clean sweep of the 3-match series.

Opening batsman Mohammad Haris was the star for Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 107 runs to anchor the chase, while Saim Ayub supported well with 45 runs, showcasing the depth and resilience of the Pakistani batting order.

This series win continues to build momentum for Pakistan’s white-ball side as they look to dominate in upcoming international fixtures.