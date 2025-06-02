Govt proposes 4.2% GDP growth target for next fiscal year

The federal government has proposed a 4.2% GDP growth target for the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26, according to official budget documents prepared by the Ministry of Finance.

As per the proposal, the agriculture sector is expected to grow by 4.5%, while the industrial sector’s target is set at 4.3%. Within industry, the large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector has a growth target of 3.5%, and small industries are projected to grow at a robust 8.9%. The manufacturing sector overall is targeted at 4.7% growth.

In agriculture, major crops are projected to grow by 6.7%, and other crops by 3.5%. Cotton ginning is expected to grow by 7%, and livestock by 4.2%. Other targets include forestry at 3.5%, fishing at 3%, slaughtering at 4.3%, and utilities (electricity, gas, and water supply) at 3.5%. The construction sector’s growth has been pegged at 3.8%.

The services sector is targeted to grow by 4%, with wholesale and retail trade expected at 3.9% and transport and communication at 3.4%. Hotels and restaurants are projected to grow by 4.1%, while information and communication services have a 5% growth target.

Further, the financial and insurance sector is projected at 5%, real estate at 4.2%, education at 4.5%, and health and social services at 4%. These sector-specific growth targets are designed to align with the broader macroeconomic goals for the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2025.