Alizeh Shah defends wearing short clothes, faces public backlash

Pakistani television actress Alizeh Shah is standing her ground against public criticism over her choice of wearing short clothes.

Known for her bold personality and striking acting performances in popular dramas like Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa and Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Alizeh has often faced mixed reactions from fans online.

Taking to Instagram, where she has a following of over 4.3 million, Alizeh Shah addressed the trolls and explained that her clothing choices reflect how she was raised. She wrote, “Let’s get one thing clear. I’ve worn sleeveless clothes, shorts, and skirts since I was a child. It’s how I was raised. My mother never forced me into outdated ideas of how a girl should dress.”

Alizeh added that the backlash isn’t really about her clothing but about control. “This isn’t about clothes. It’s about control. I’m not here to be anyone’s idea of ‘acceptable.’ I’ve worked for everything I have and I don’t need your permission,” she shared.

She also emphasised that policing women’s clothing is not part of anyone’s religious or social duty. Quoting the Quran, she reminded followers, “As the Qur’an says: ‘There is no compulsion in religion’ (2:256).”

The actress acknowledged the mental toll of this constant scrutiny, noting, “What’s truly disturbing isn’t my appearance-it’s the obsession with tearing someone down just because they’re visible.”

However, not everyone was on her side. One social media user commented, “She has always been like that. When she was in school, my sister was her teacher. However, it is shameful that if you become popular, you take off your clothes.” Another wrote, “Ask your mom also to wear clothes like these if there is nothing bad in it.”

Despite the criticism, Alizeh Shah remains firm in her stance that women should be able to express themselves freely without interference from others. She called on people to focus on their own lives instead of policing women’s choices.