Karachi man surrenders for killing bike rider friend

The suspect involved in the killing of bike rider Haris in the Hussainabad area has voluntarily surrendered to the Karachi police.

According to details, the accused, Dilawar, who allegedly shot and killed his childhood friend Haris, turned himself in and released a video statement.

In his statement, Dilawar claimed that his bike rider friend Haris had visited him at his cattle shed where a loaded pistol was placed. He stated that the weapon accidentally discharged and that the shooting was not intentional.

Dilawar added, “I personally took Haris to the hospital. He was talking to me on the way. I sincerely apologize to Haris’ family and everyone affected.”

On the other hand, police officials have stated that the accused did not produce a valid firearm license. They also noted that Dilawar’s friends initially misled investigators with false statements.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused. Bike rider Haris, a resident of Azizabad No. 2, was fatally shot on Friday morning.

