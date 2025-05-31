Bushra bibi refuses to appear in toshakhana 2 case, court expresses frustration

During the Toshakhana 2 case hearing at Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, protested by refusing to enter the courtroom. The special judge Shah Rukh Arjumand was presiding over the case. While Imran Khan was presented before the court, Bushra Bibi declined to attend, citing that she was not allowed to meet her husband in jail.

The court instructed jail authorities to bring Bushra Bibi to the courtroom. However, officials informed the court that she refused, claiming she would not appear until she was allowed to meet Imran Khan. Despite the court granting three hours for her presence, she did not show up, which frustrated the judge.

Due to her absence, the court could not record statements of four key witnesses, delaying the trial proceedings. Nevertheless, the judge gave her another chance to appear in the next hearing. The court warned that if she again fails to attend, her bail might be canceled, which could lead to her detention.

The hearing was then postponed to June 3. The court emphasized that cooperation from both accused is essential for a fair trial and timely justice. It also directed jail authorities to ensure that the legal process is not hampered by such protests.

In summary, Bushra Bibi’s refusal to appear has caused major disruption in the Toshakhana 2 case. The court’s patience is wearing thin, and strict action may follow if she remains absent. The upcoming hearing on June 3 is critical for her and the progress of the case.