PTI dissolves Peshawar district organization, relieves all office-bearers

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially dissolved its entire district organization in Peshawar. The party issued a formal notification announcing the decision to disband the current structure. As a result, all office-bearers in the Peshawar district have been relieved of their responsibilities with immediate effect.

This move comes as part of PTI’s strategy to reorganize its district-level framework. The party aims to improve its overall performance and strengthen communication channels with party workers and supporters across Peshawar. Officials believe this restructuring will help address internal challenges and enhance the party’s grassroots presence.

Irfan Saleem, who served as the President of PTI Peshawar Region, and Shahab Chamkani, the General Secretary, are among those released from their duties. Alongside them, all other district office-bearers have also been relieved. The party will now begin the process of appointing new leadership to steer its activities in the district.

The PTI leadership has emphasized that this reorganization is meant to bring fresh energy and better coordination among its local units. They hope these changes will prepare the party for upcoming elections and political challenges, ensuring more effective outreach and support-building in the area.

With this decision, PTI shows its commitment to internal reforms and strengthening its political base at the district level. The party plans to announce new appointments soon and expects that the revamped structure will boost its chances in future electoral battles.