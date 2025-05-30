“My dance doesn’t bother my husband or in-laws,” says actress Reham Rafiq

Emerging actress Reham Rafiq has responded to the criticism surrounding her viral dance video, saying her husband and in-laws fully support her and have no issue with her dancing. In a recent interview with FUCHSIA Magazine, Reham Rafiq opened up about her decade-long journey in the entertainment industry. She shared that she began her career as a dancer, later moved to voiceover work, and eventually stepped into acting.

Reham recalled winning a dance competition at the Arts Council and revealed that she was a background dancer in the film Romeo Weds Heer, wearing a green lehenga behind actress Sana Javed. She also performed in a song from the movie Heer Maan Ja alongside Hareem Farooq and Ali Rehman.

She added that she was part of the dancers’ team for several Lux Style Awards shows and performed with them for over two years. Directors often placed her in prominent spots due to her strong expressions and dance skills, which eventually helped her build connections and land acting roles.

Addressing the backlash over her recent TikTok video, Reham said people often fail to appreciate dance as a form of art and judge performers through religious and cultural lenses. She added that critics tend to drag families into the conversation, treating public figures as public property. However, she made it clear that her husband and in-laws fully support her artistic expression.

Reham also spoke about her relationship with actor Samar Jafri, joking that they often had playful on-set arguments. On a personal note, she shared that her love marriage with husband Shakeeb is based on mutual respect and open communication, which she believes is key to any strong relationship.